Enjoy an evening of fun, entertainment and art while helping area families struggling with hunger. Head over to Woodland High School at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6, for a meal of soup and bread provided by area restaurants and served by the Woodland High School SkillsUSA culinary students. Empty Bowls guests will also select a ceramic bowl crafted by students enrolled in the Clark College art program.
The night will also have a silent auction of one-of-a-kind ceramic pieces from both professional and student artists and raffle items. Funds raised from the event will support the Woodland Action Center’s Food Bank.
Tickets to the event are limited and can be purchased at wood
landaction.org. Single tickets are $20, date night tickets are $40 and a family four-pack is available for $75.
