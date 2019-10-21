The Port of Woodland and Woodland Public Schools are inviting job seekers to the Woodland Works job fair from 1 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24.
Both full- and part-time job seekers can meet with nearly 50 companies at Woodland High School, 1500 Dike Access Road, Woodland, to discuss job opportunities.
Admission to the event is free and no reservation is necessary. Job seekers should bring their resumes as employers may choose to interview candidates at the fair. Attending employers represent companies of all sizes from Woodland, including Burgerville, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Cowlitz PUD and more.
“With the national unemployment rate at a record low, employers regularly contact us as they struggle to find candidates for job openings,” Executive Director for the Port of Woodland Jennifer Keene said in a news release. “By offering a job fair at no cost to both employers and attendees, the Port of Woodland and Woodland Public Schools are providing a much-needed service to both our area companies as well as job-seekers from Woodland and the entire Portland-Vancouver area.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.