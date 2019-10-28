Join the hunt for vintage gold as the “NW’s Largest Garage and Vintage Sale” comes back to the Clark County Event Center, 17402 NE Delfel Road, Ridgefield, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2.
The garage sale brings together more than 600 booths of individual garage sales in one location and fills over 100,000 square feet of building space in the Event Center. General admission to the event is $6 (military $5) and parking at the fairgrounds is $6. If you would like to beat the rush and get in early, early bird tickets are $20. All tickets are sold at the door.
