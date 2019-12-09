Battle Ground’s Direct Primary Care (DPC) medical clinic Delta Direct Care (DDC) added two new employees to its team last week.
Chelsi Rayford is joining the team as a physician assistant. Born and raised in Portland, Rayford spent time as an ophthalmic technician from 2014 to 2019. She is a graduate of Oregon State University with a degree in general science. She also holds a master’s degree in science in physician assistant studies from Samuel Merritt University in Oakland.
Nicholas J. Lenard is joining DDC’s business team as the new director of business operations. After serving in the armed forces as an engineer officer, Lenard returned home to earn a master’s degree in health care administration from the University of Iowa.
“We’re very fortunate to find a primary care provider like Chelsi who is passionate about family-medicine and builds instant rapport with her patients. The members she treated so far agree that she is a great addition to our team. Nicholas is set to expand our operations just as we approach the opening of our second clinic in Vancouver. His belief in primary care and his experience working in large systems uniquely positions him to expand our operations with key partnerships in the area,” Delta Direct Care President and Physician Dr. Dino Ramzi said in the release.
