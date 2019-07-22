Not only are they a nuisance, but mosquitoes can also pose a serious health threat to people. Disease can be spread to people through the bite of an infected mosquito. Over 40 different mosquito species can be found in Washington, and many are vectors for diseases, such as West Nile virus, western equine encephalitis and St. Louis encephalitis.
In the past, sporadic outbreaks of western equine encephalitis and St. Louis encephalitis had occurred in Washington afflicting hundreds of people. These mosquito-borne disease outbreaks prompted the development of many mosquito control districts in our state. Today, with the emergence of West Nile virus, mosquito control and bite prevention remain key in protecting public health.
Mosquitoes can also spread Zika. Only two types of mosquitoes, Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus, are known to spread the virus to people. However, these mosquitoes are not found in Washington.
The best way to protect against mosquito-borne disease is to prevent mosquito bites. Take these steps:
Avoid mosquito bites
Make sure windows and doors are “bug tight.” Repair or replace screens.
Stay indoors from dusk to dawn, if possible, when mosquitoes are the most active.
Wear a long sleeve shirt, long pants, and a hat when going into mosquito-infested areas, such as wetlands or woods.
Use mosquito repellent when necessary. Read the label and carefully follow instructions. Take special care when using repellent on children.
Don’t give mosquitos a home
Empty anything that holds standing water — old tires, buckets, plastic covers, and toys.
Change water in your birdbaths, fountains, wading pools and animal troughs at least twice weekly.
Recycle unused containers that may collect water — bottles, cans, and buckets.
Make sure roof gutters drain properly and clean clogged gutters in the spring and fall.
Fix leaky outdoor faucets and sprinkler.
