Battle Ground HealthCare, in partnership with the Washington State University Clark County Extension program, will be offering a nationally recognized diabetes prevention program starting in January.
The year-long program will be offered in both English and Spanish and will help individuals reduce their risk of type two diabetes, lose weight and become more physically active.
During the series, specially trained coaches will work closely with participants to set and achieve personal goals. Those in the program will be privately weighed, learn about food choices, increase their physical activity and develop a life-long eating and physical activity plan. Session topics will include how to eat healthy when eating out, balancing calories and how to stay motivated.
The first English program in the series takes place from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14. The Spanish program will be held from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15. The year-long program will consist of one-hour sessions in which participants meet weekly for the first four months, bi-weekly for the next two months and monthly for the last five.
Pre-registration and eligibility required. For more information or to register call Amy Raney at (564) 397-5721 or Battle Ground HealthCare at (360) 687-8941. Battle Ground HealthCare is located at 11117 NE 189th St. #216, Battle Ground.
