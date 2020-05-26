Clear Choice Chiropractic in Battle Ground has been busier than ever with patients old and new.
Katie McAllister, a doctor at the clinic, said that the uptick in visits could be due to people working from home and doing new things their body isn’t used to as they find work around the house and new hobbies. “People are at home more often and are more apt to hurting themselves because they’re doing things out of their norm.”
According to Clear Choice Chiropractic Co-owner Daniel Thompson, emergency rooms and hospitals have been more empty due to the COVID-19 pandemic as people stay home for their minor injuries. “Chiropractors have been getting a lot of overflow from the hospitals,” Thompson said, mentioning that the clinic has safety precautions put in place during the pandemic. “Our process of taking in patients is basically the same as what the hospitals are doing right now.
Thompson and McAllister said the clinic takes temperatures on “every single person who walks through the door” during the day and implemented a “Risk Assessment questionnaire” for clients and staff to ensure they know the proper guidelines. “We’re keeping everything as up to date (with health guidelines) as we can,” McAllister said. “It’s constantly changing and we just adapt to the change.”
The clinic receives daily to weekly updates from the Washington State Chiropractic Association regarding any changes from the state of Washington and health standards. McAllister said the clinic also wipes down all counters, tables and waiting room areas after each use
McAllister and Thompson are the two main doctors at the clinic which Thompson opened in Battle Ground in 2002. McAllister moved to the area in 2003 and started working at the clinic as a receptionist while she was a teenager at Hockinson High School. After graduating, she went on to medical school to receive her Doctorate degree in Chiropractic Medicine from the University of Western States. “I’ve been practicing (chiropractic medicine) since November of 2018,” she said, mentioning that interacting and treating patients is her favorite part about her job.
Thompson grew up around the Chiropractic business as his father is a chiropractor. However, he said his dad being in the field wasn’t why he chose to get his degree after graduating from Evergreen High School. “I really wanted to help people in their lives and I thought it was a neat field.”
Along with McAllister and Thompson, the clinic has two front desk staff and massage therapists to help patients however they need at the Battle Ground location. “I love the people and this community. We’re here for the public. Now that hospitals are slowly reopening their elective procedures, we’re here in any way we can.”
