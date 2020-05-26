PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center expressed its gratitude to the Clark County community on Tuesday, May 19. Over the past several weeks since COVID-19 began impacting the region, the Clark County community has never wavered in expressing its support to PeaceHealth Southwest healthcare workers.
To date, hundreds of businesses and individuals have come forward, donating supplies, food and money, which has resulted in more than $100,000 in food donations from over 50 individuals, businesses and organizations totalling 72 food deliveries of 20,000 meals, beverages and snacks.
Other results include:
• Hundreds of cards and letters from the community with messages of support still coming in the mail each day.
• Outerwear donated by Columbia Sportswear for the emergency department team which, for weeks, moved the emergency department check-in and triage outside of the physical emergency department into tents as an extra precaution to keep patients and the community safe.
• External signs donated by vendors including a “Heroes Work Here” sign in the front lawn and a “Heroes Enter Here” banner hanging above one hospital entrance.
• Numerous campus parades and drive-by events including first responders and the Vancouver Police Department, the North County Classic Car Club, an Air National Guard flyover and Patriot Guard Riders.
• 12,542 masks, 4,755 cloth masks and 16,820 gloves donated.
• $294,000 in cash donations — $149,000 to the COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund and $145,000 to the COVID-19 Caregiver Heroes Emergency Fund
“We are beyond grateful for the incredible support of our community. I want to thank everyone for allowing us to do our part in caring for our patients, while you’ve been doing your part by supporting us, wearing masks, social distancing and washing your hands,” PeaceHealth Southwest Chief Executive Sean Gregory said in a news release.
The impact of the novel coronavirus and COVID-19 has taken a significant toll on the Clark County community and its healthcare systems. If you are interested in supporting PeaceHealth, donations are still being accepted for the PeaceHealth Southwest COVID-19 Emergency Fund which supports the need for ongoing supplies and equipment involved in combating COVID-19, and the COVID-19 Caregiver Heroes Emergency Fund that supports PeaceHealth caregivers who are experiencing personal financial hardships as a direct result of COVID-19. Every dollar contributed to this fund is matched by PeaceHealth at 100 percent.
“Our caregivers are the strength of our community. During this crisis, they have made significant sacrifices to ensure our health,” PeaceHealth Southwest Foundation Board President Tom Young said. “This fund will help lessen their burdens while continuing to keep us safe. It’s a powerful way to thank our local heroes.”
Donations can be made at peacehealth.org/foundation/sw-washington/donate-now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.