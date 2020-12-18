On Monday, Dec. 7, local nonprofit Community Home Health and Hospice (CHHH) announced the hiring of Cathy Sandoval as its new outreach director.
Sandoval’s first day at the organization was Dec. 7. Prior to joining CHHH, she served as the executive director and major gifts officers for the Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital Foundation in Lincoln City, Oregon.
The hiring of Sandoval comes after Vice President of Community Relations Marykay Morelli announced her retirement last summer. Morelli joined CHHH in 2007 and expanded fundraising, created business development and marketing departments as well as assisting with the agency's growth in Vancouver.
“Community is known for its careful attention to the needs of our patients and their families and we’ve been very fortunate to have Marykay at the helm of our public outreach all these years,” President and CEO of CHHH Greg Pang said in a news release. “The impact she’s had will last for years to come. We took special care in finding an outreach director to emulate that. Cathy brings an impressive history of philanthropy and a unique understanding of both small and large markets. She is a perfect fit for us and for the communities we serve.”
As outreach director, Sandoval will oversee the outreach department at CHHH. The department includes fundraising, marketing, acquiring grants, planning and executing fundraisers and communicating the agency’s mission.
“I’m extremely excited to join one of Washington’s longest-standing nonprofit home health and hospice agencies,” Sandoval said. “From top to bottom, the staff at Community cares deeply for patients and their families and that affection is clearly reciprocated by the communities they serve. I look forward to playing a role in continuing to provide the peace of mind this agency has come to be known for over the last 40 years.”
