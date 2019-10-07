This fall, residents of Clark County can dispose of up to 5 cubic yards of leaves for free with coupons provided by Clark County Public Works and the City of Vancouver. Coupons can be downloaded from the Green Neighbors website — clarkgreenneighbors.org/en/green-blog/free-leaf-disposal — and used at four locations around the county: H&H Wood Recyclers, 8401 NE 117th Ave., Vancouver; McFarlane’s Bark, 8806 NE 117th Ave., Vancouver; Triangle Resources, 612 Union St., Camas; and West Van Materials Recovery Center, 6601 NW Old Lower River Road, Vancouver.
Coupons must be presented at the drop-off sites and are for leaves only. Regular disposal fees will apply to leaves mixed with other yard debris. Clark County also reminds residents that blowing, raking, sweeping and dumping leaves onto streets violates county code and create driving hazards.
To report clogged storm drains on busy streets, call Clark County Public Works at (564) 397-2446.
