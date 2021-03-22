Selecting fruit varieties for Western Washington — March 24
Join Theresa Knutsen from Lewis County’s Raintree Nursery as she discusses the different varieties of fruit that grow well in the Western Washington region. The webinar will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 24.
No registration is required, just pop in the Zoom meeting at wsu.zoom.us/j/7756056320.#success when ready
Growing blueberries workshop — March 27
If you want to grow blueberries this year, but have questions, WSU Master Gardener Art Fuller will be presenting a workshop on how to successfully grow blueberries from 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 27. Learn which varieties do well in this area, how to plant them and how to take care of them for a successful crop. The free presentation will be followed by the opportunity to ask questions.
No registration is required. The Zoom meeting is available online at https://bit.ly/2OSRxSF. The password is 12345.
Composting webinar — March 30
Join WSU Master Gardener Brian Schlaefli as he presents on how to effectively compost food wastes and garden material in a webinar at noon on Tuesday, March 30. At the webinar, you will see the different ways to compost and the advantages of each method. No need to register, just join the Zoom meeting at https://bit.ly/3vEcnpw when ready.
Worm composting workshop — March 31
Join the WSU Master Gardeners for an online worm box composting, vermiculture, workshop. Vermiculture is a process in which red wiggler worms and microorganisms are used to convert kitchen fruit and vegetable waste into nutrient-rich compost.
At the workshop, you will learn about the method of composting and how to build your own simple composting box with the kit included in the course. The kit contains everything you need to begin, including the worms. The tuition for this workshop is $30 and includes your kit, an exclusive link to an informative presentation about worm composting and how to maintain your worms. This will be followed by step-by-step video instruction for building your own bin from the workshop kit. The class is limited to 40 participants. The instructional workshop, handout and box assembly instruction video link will be provided when you pick up your kits in Longview on April 3. The kits can be purchased at worm-composting-bin.cheddarup.com
Applications for a free raised garden bed due — April 1
If you would like a chance to win a 2-by-4-foot raised bed for gardening for your home, applications are due Thursday, April 1. Ten applicants will be selected to have a raised bed given to them that includes soil. Applications can be secured by contacting Gary Fredericks at (360) 577-3014, ext. 3 or garyf@wsu.edu.
Know before you grow: small fruits in the home garden webinar — April 12
Have you ever thought about growing strawberries, blueberries, grapes and more? Join the Washington State University Master Gardener Small Fruit Team for a primer on growing small fruits in the home garden from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Monday, April 12. Topics will include space needs, site preparation, support requirements and the basics on fertilization and care. This workshop is intended to open your eyes to the small fruit opportunities in Western Washington and to help you to decide which plants are right for you and your garden.
Register in advance at https://bit.ly/3c3mrk6. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
Let it all soak in: a rain garden webinar — April 13
Protect the water quality of your local creek, lake or river while beautifying the garden at the same time with a rain garden. Both a landscape feature and a stormwater device, rain gardens come with a group of benefits. Learn all about the features and how to make them in a webinar hosted by Colleen Miko and the Clark County Master Gardener Program in Collaboration with Clark County Public Health - Solid Waste Outreach. The webinar will take place on Tuesday, April 13, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Zoom.
Register in advance at https://bit.ly/2Qe65g0. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
