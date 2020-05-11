On Tuesdays from 12 to 12:30 p.m., the Washington State University Master Gardeners will be presenting weekly online programs focused on gardening in the local area. The programs can be accessed online by Zoom or by calling in by phone. To register for free, contact Gary Fredericks at garyf@wsu.edu or (360) 577 3014, ext. 3, for connection information.
The rest of the workshops for the month of May include raised garden beds on May 12, a class on when to plant your garden on May 19 and all about fertilizer and how much you should use on May 26.
