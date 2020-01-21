The Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has gone digital and taken its processes for applying and paying for outdoor burning permits online.
For people who burn outdoors, the DNR has developed a new burn portal (burnportal.dnr.wa.gov) webpage that will allow burners to complete the permitting process completely electronically. According to a news release, the new burn portal was created to combine applying, permitting, signing and paying into a single electronic process. The map and calendar feature will inform members of the public and other agencies about burning activities planned across the state.
While the process has newly gone digital, people can continue to use the existing mail-in application method through the DNR’s burn permit webpage if they choose. However, the online process is streamlined, faster and less of a hassle. With the new page, people can pay and sign documents online.
The first step is to create an account in the burn portal through the Secure Access Washington website. DNR has created step-by-step instructions to follow when applying for a burn permit, which can be found on the Burn Portal website.
Call (360) 902-2100 or email DNRBurnPortal@dnr.wa.gov for any issues or questions.
