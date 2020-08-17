Do you have more organic matter than you know what to do with? From 6 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18, learn new tips and techniques for composing that can reduce your pile size, create valuable soil nutrients, reduce pets and keep water clean.
The Master Gardeners workshop will cover composting practices and participants will receive resources and hear from Clark County Public Health composing specialist Peter DuBois.
The workshop is hosted online through webinar. Those interested can register online at compost2020.bpt.me. Those requiring special accommodations should call WSU Clark County Extension at (564) 397-5733 prior to the event.
