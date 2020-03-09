Raised bed gardening
Gardening in raised beds is a popular feature in many backyards where berries, fruits and vegetables can be enjoyed. Boulder Falls Landscaping said this is a popular request by many of their clients who have small lots.

Ten local applicants will be selected to have a raised gardening bed — complete with soil and seeds — built for them completely free of charge from the Washington State University Master Gardeners of Clark County. The 2-by-4-foot gardening bed will be placed at the home to promote vegetable gardening in the area. Applications are available at extension.wsu.edu/cowlitz/mg/raised-bed-giveaway/ and are due by March 30. You may also apply by contacting Gary Fredricks at (360) 577-3014, ext. 3, or garyf@wsu.edu. 

