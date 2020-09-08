The Master Gardener Foundation of Clark County is now accepting 2021 grant applications from local organizations for projects that promote community gardening.
Eligible projects will educate people on research-based horticultural practices that preserve and enhance the environment.
This year, various grants will help fund local horticultural education activities including community gardens, demonstration gardens and school gardens. Some of the 2020 grant recipients include Minnie Stromgren Memorial Gardens at Vancouver Heights United Methodist Church, 4-H Restorative Community Service Garden and the Clark County Veterans Garden.
The grant application form and guidelines are available online at mgfcc.com/Grants.html. Any questions regarding the applications should be directed to Michele Huffman at mgfclark@gmail.com. Applications may also be mailed to 1919 NE 78th St., Vancouver.
The board of directors will review applications and grants will be awarded in January 2021.
