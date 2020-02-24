Thousands of trees will be offered for sale again this year by the Clark County Farm Forestry Association during a public sale set for Saturday, March 14, beginning at 8 a.m., at the Albertson’s parking lot, 2108 W Main St., Battle Ground.
The sale last year ended at about 10:30 a.m. when all trees were sold. About 11,850 trees were sold last year with noble fir trees selling out first.
Trees in this year’s sale will be priced at $1, $2 and $3 each. Popular Douglas Fir trees will be priced at $1 each, along with Western Red Cedar and Sitka Spruce. This year’s Douglas Fir trees will be about 18 inches tall while Western Red Cedar will be 6 to 12 inches in size.
Priced at $2 will be Grand Fir, Noble Fir, Ponderosa Pine, Western Hemlock, Red Alder, Norway Spruce, Big Leaf Maple, Oregon Ash, Red Osier Dogwood, Vine Maple, Pacific Willow and Blue Elderberry.
Deodar Cedar, Incense Cedar, Port Orford Cedar, Shore Pine, Scotch Pine, Coast Redwood and Giant Sequoia will be offered at $3. Oregon Grape and Salal will also be available.
Most trees at the annual sale will range in size from 6 inches to 3 feet tall. Most will be bare root with some species available in pots. And most trees at the sale are native to the Pacific Northwest..
Members of the Master Gardener program of Washington State University will be on hand to answer questions about planting and caring for trees.
The Farm Forestry Association recommends that trees be planted as soon as possible. Trees should be stored in a cool, shady place with roots kept wet until planting. The planting hole should be deep enough so that the roots do not curl in the hole. The soil should be packed firmly around the roots to avoid air pockets. It is not necessary to fertilize the newly-planted seedlings during the first year but the planting area should be kept – weed and grass – free for 2-3 years.
Proceeds from the sale, which were about $10,950 last year, are used for scholarships and donations to forestry-oriented projects.
The Clark County Farm Forestry Association is an organization of tree farmers with over 250 members who own about 20,000 acres of timber. Douglas fir trees are propagated from seeds collected by members.
In addition to the public tree sale, members of the Association purchase seedlings annually for planting on their own properties. Last year, Association members planted about 86,000 trees on their own lands and have ordered about 60,000 trees this year.
More information about the tree sale is available by calling Gene Jones, 263-3168, or Bob Brink, 686-3524.
