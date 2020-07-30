Clark County launches interactive, virtual natural garden tour

Clark County residents can now explore 15 local gardens maintained using environmentally friendly techniques and hear from the host gardeners at this year’s Natural Garden Tour. However, rather than driving to different properties across the county, attendees can now experience the annual celebration of natural gardening without leaving their homes.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 15th annual Natural Garden Tour is taking place in an interactive, virtual format this year. The tour incorporates videos and photos of the properties, as well as interviews with local gardeners. The new format gives visitors to view features such as lawn alternatives, organic produce or pollinator habitats.
The tour launched on Monday, July 27, and is available at bit.ly/2X6kM5n. Virtual visitors can move at their own pace through the tour and get tips and ideas for incorporating natural gardening features into their own yards.
The 2020 tour features six new and nine returning gardens. Visitors can take a step back in time as they stroll through the grounds of a vintage themed garden and get inspired as they wander along a 450-foot pollinator hedgerow that includes 1,500 native plants for resident honeybees.
After visiting local gardens, tour participants who complete a short quiz about natural gardening will be entered to win prizes.
Participants of the 2019 Natural Garden Tour made more than 2,000 visits to the 12 featured gardens.
— The Reflector
