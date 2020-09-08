The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is celebrating National Hunting and Fishing Day all month with a virtual event every day in September.
“In previous years, we’ve worked with volunteers, sponsors and conservation partners from across the state to host in-person events for hundreds of youth and their families. Participants learn about hunting, fishing, shooting sports and conservation,” WDFW Hunter Education Division Manager Dave Whipple said in a news release. “This year, we are celebrating National Hunting and Fishing Day virtually, all month long.”
Each day this month, the WDFW will release a new event or activity. The first week of activities highlighted amphibians, pollinators, salmon, archery, hunter education, elk and turkeys. Opportunities spanned from do-it-yourself activities such as making a turkey call and backyard pollinator activities to video demonstrations about hunter education.
“We hope that families will join us in learning about the outdoors and follow along with us for the whole month of September," Whipple said. "This is an opportunity to learn about hunting, fishing, and conserving Washington's wildlife and places, and you can even participate at home.”
In 2019, Gov. Jay Inslee proclaimed Sept. 28 as Hunting and Fishing Day in Washington. In 1971, Congress unanimously authorized National Hunting and Fishing Day on the fourth Saturday of every September. On May 2, 1972, President Richard Nixon signed the first proclamation of the annual celebration.
To participate in daily activities and learn more about the role hunters and anglers play in conservation across the nation visit bit.ly/3gTOXUH.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.