Blueberry pruning workshop Saturday, Jan. 25, and Saturday, Feb. 8
Join other Clark County Master Gardeners for a workshop on blueberry pruning and how to keep your bushes performing at their best from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Jan. 25, and Saturday, Feb. 8. Attendees of the workshop will watch a couple of short videos on blueberry pruning basics, such as when to prune, choosing which canes to cut and where to cut them. The workshop will then discuss tools, garden sanitation and how pruning is an important part of a sustainable and organic approach to blueberry bush care. Attendees will then head out to an on-site blueberry patch to practice their new skills.
Parts of the workshop take place outdoors so it is recommended that attendees dress for the weather and bring water, garden gloves and a pair of sharpened loppers or hand pruners. Advanced registration is required. Register for Jan. 25 at bpt.me/4453267 and Feb. 8 at bpt.me/4453272. For more information, call (360) 397-6060, ext. 5738, or email erika.d.john
Seed Swap and Giveaway Sunday, Jan. 26
Swap your favorite seeds with those in the community at the Seed Swap and Giveaway hosted by Kristine White at the North County Community Food Bank from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26.
Select from an abundance of heirlooms, non-GMO, local saved seeds, cutting and plant starts from around the community at the swap while also meeting new garden friends. Seeds or donations are not required to participate but always welcome.
More information can be found at facebook.com/events/470320693907888/
