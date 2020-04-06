When friends tease me about the dense, lush, wild “jungle” in my backyard, I grin, because my oasis is located under a grove of mature Douglas fir trees in dry shade. Let me take you through the steps on creating a shady haven in dry shade.
Step One
Map out the light conditions in your garden because certain plants prefer different kinds of light. Go outside on a clear day and observe how the light moves through your garden, each season of the year. You can sketch out a shade map or take pictures of your garden throughout the day to note how much direct sunlight your garden receives.
Light Conditions:
Shade: Full shade is less than two hours of sunlight a day.
Dappled shade: Dappled shade is a garden site under a canopy of receiving about two to three hours of sunlight filtered through the branches above.
Open shade: Shade provided by a building, not tree canopy.
Partial shade: Two to four hours of sun per day.
Partial sun: Four to six hours of sun per day.
Full sun: Six or more hours of direct sunlight per day.
Your light map will change over time, so make sure to note changes when a neighbor removes a tree, there’s windstorm damage, or an arborist prunes your trees.
Step Two
Make it a priority to protect your large trees’ roots. Large trees like the Douglas fir have most of their root systems in the top 12 to 24 inches of soil and they spread out past the canopy’s edges or drip lines. So, install small plants to prevent digging damage to your tree roots and maintain the current soil level.
Step Three
Create an irrigation plan that will water the garden at least once a week during the summer drought. Large tree roots are competitive for moisture, especially during heat waves. Install a watering system using drip irrigation, soaker hoses or sprinklers. Make sure to water deeply and check to make sure that the water is soaking in, not just running off the surface of the soil.
Step Four
Add a 2- to 3-inch layer of woody mulch to prevent weeds, hold in moisture, regulate soil temperature and prevent soil runoff. Leave a ring of bare soil 2 to 6 inches around the base of your trees and shrubs to avoid wetness up against the trunks.
Step Five
Research your plant choices before you head to the nursery. Great Plant Picks (www.greatplantpicks.org) has a comprehensive plant list compiled by horticultural experts in the Pacific Northwest. Their dry shade plant recommendations are fantastic. Plant Lust (www.plantlust.com) helps gardeners locate the plants they want through local growers in the Pacific Northwest.
If you’re looking for design inspiration, visit Darcy Daniel’s website eGardenGo (www.egardengo.com). Look through her suggested plant combinations and find helpful garden design tips and advice in her blog.
Step Six
Take time to enjoy your garden. Whether you like to barbecue or meditate in your space, make time to do it. Your garden is for your use and pleasure.
Gardening with big trees takes extra planning and care, but is worth the effort. Your new shady haven can become an extension of your home, an entertaining space and your private oasis.
Visit the WSU Clark County Extension Master Gardener program online at https://extension.wsu.edu/clark/master-gardeners.
