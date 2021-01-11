The Washington State University Master Gardeners Cowlitz County Extension is back in swing and holding a slew of online homesteading events in the upcoming weeks. All programs are free and available by going to wsu.Zoom.us/j/7756056320 and entering the Meeting ID 775 605 6320 and password 12345. You must have a Zoom account to participate (Zoom accounts are free to create). Those wishing to not use Zoom can call into the workshop at (253) 215-8782. For help, contact Gary Fredericks at garyf@wsu.edu or by calling (360) 577-3014 x 3.
Tuesday, Jan. 12 - Container gardening workshop
Learn everything you need to know about gardening in a container at noon on Tuesday, Jan. 12. Master Gardener Steve Powers will explain all the tips and tricks to having a bountiful harvest of vegetables when you’re low on space.
Wednesday, Jan. 13 - Pruning fruit trees
Are you looking to learn more about how and when to prune your fruit trees? At 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 13, WSU Master Gardener Art Fuller is set to teach you everything you should - and shouldn’t - do when pruning.
Wednesday, Jan. 20 - Caring for fruit trees
Once you know how to correctly prune your fruit tree, it’s important to learn proper care techniques. At noon on Wednesday, Jan. 20, Master Gardener Alice Slusher will teach you everything you can do now to properly prepare your fruit trees for a healthy spring and summer growing season. Slusher will teach you how to manage codling moth, apple maggots, peach leaf curl apple and pear scab, and other problems.
Tuesday, Jan. 26 - Make your own paper
Have you ever wondered how to make your own paper? At noon on Tuesday, Jan. 26, you’ll have a chance to join Master Gardener Karen Adams as she shows you how to make homemade paper to use to create cards to send to friends and family.
Wednesday, Jan. 27 - Greenhouse information for the home gardener
Join Master Gardener Nancy Chennault at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 27 for a seminar all about starting a greenhouse. Chennault will teach everything about starting and growing plants in the indoor hothouse.
