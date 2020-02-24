Rose growing workshop
Feb. 29
Get together with Master Gardener Phyllis Hull as she explains everything you need to know about growing roses. From getting started to when to plant and how to care for them, Hull will provide insight on how to use these flowers to liven up your landscape. The program, sponsored by Washington State University Extension Master Gardeners, will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Cowlitz County Training Center, 1942 First Ave. in Longview. The class is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Carlee Dowell at DowllC@co.cowlitz.wa.us or by calling (360) 577-301, ext. 0.
Rhododendron gardening workshop
March 3
Head over to The Gathering Place at 2500 NE 78th St., Vancouver, for an informative presentation with rhododendron expert Mike Stewart. Starting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, Stewart will show rhododendrons growing in their native habitat (the Himalayas) and talk about his experience traveling and collecting these plants. Stewart and his wife, Maria, are the owners of Dover Nursery in Sandy, Oregon, and after 40 years of growing and propagating rhododendrons, they have retired. During their time, Dover Nursery grew more than 1,300 different varieties of hybrid and species rhododendrons.
The seminar is put on by the Master Gardener Foundation of Clark County and is free and open to the public. More information can be found at mgfcc.com/events.html.
Growing vegetables in small places
March 3
Make use of the smallest of spaces as the WSU Clark County Extension Master Gardeners present a workshop on growing vegetables in small places at the Washougal library, which is located at 1661 C St., Washougal. Starting at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, the workshop will show how each type of vegetable has its own peculiar preferences about soil, light, water and season. Join Joan Veach as she shares insight into growing a variety of vegetables in our Pacific Northwest climate. You will learn about planting times, using fertilizer and lime, and when to prune, pinch, hill-up or tie-up your different plants. This workshop is free and open to the public. For more information, email erika.d.johnson@wsu.edu or call (564) 397-5735.
Adaptive gardening workshop
March 7
Learn how to make small modifications to accommodate gardeners with physical challenges at the adaptive gardening workshop at noon on Saturday, March 7, at the Cascade Park Library at 600 NW 136th Ave., Vancouver. The presentation will explain how to use different types of exercises to prevent injury as well as strategies for body mechanics and joint preservation to help you safely garden. Presenters will bring examples of adaptive and ergonomic gardening tools and demonstrate how to correctly use them. They will also talk about adapting a creative garden design including pathways, planters, trellises and more to accommodate easy access to plants and safety. This seminar is free and open to the public.
Build an elegant downspout
March 7
Learn how to transform a gutter downspout area into a seasonal pond to feed pollinators and enhance the life of beneficial insects and wildlife critters in your backyard at the Three Creeks Community Library (800 NE Tenney Road, Vancouver) at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 7. Put on by the WSU Clark County Extension Master Gardeners, the event is free and open to the public. For more information, email erika.d.johnson@wsu.edu or call (564) 397-5735.
Interior images for all the senses March 12
The WSU Clark County Extension Master Gardener program is starting off its 2020 tours season with a visit to Dennis’ 7 Dees newest retail store in Bridgeport Village Shopping Center. The focus is on houseplants at this urban plant, gift and design shop. Hear ideas on the use of greenery and plants for inside the home. Next up on the tour is Bob’s Red Mill factory in Milwaukie, Oregon. Bob’s was one of the first flour mills to build labs that tested their products to certify organic and gluten-free compliance. Near the end of the day, the tour will head back to Vancouver to Aitken’s Salmon Creek Garden.
The tour takes place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, March. 12, and includes transportation. Tourists are to eat lunch on their own at Bob’s Red Mill. Registration is $35 and required by Thursday, March 5. Register online at bpt.me/4525725. More information can be found by emailing erika.d.johnson@wsu.edu or by calling (360) 397-6060, ext. 5738.
