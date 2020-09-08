Starting a December bulb planter — Tuesday, Sept. 8
Give a unique Christmas gift this year as WSU Master Gardeners’ Marilee Hertig will demonstrate how and when to start your bulb planter for “spring in December.” The free 20-minute demonstration will take place at noon on Tuesday, Sept. 8, and will be followed with an opportunity to ask questions about the topic. Register by contacting Gary Fredricks at garyf@wsu.edu or (360) 577-3014, ext. 3, for connection information. The program can be accessed online by Zoom or by calling in by phone.
Build a worm composting box workshop — Saturday, Sept. 12
Join the Cowlitz County Master Gardeners to learn about vermiculture (worm box composting), which is a process during which red wiggler worms and microorganisms are used to convert kitchen fruit and vegetable waste such as peelings, skins and more into nutrient-rich compost. This compost is a great fertilizer and soil conditioner, which will make your garden plants healthier and more productive.
In the online workshop, attendees will learn about this method of composting as well as how to build your own simple composting box with the kit included. The kit contains everything you need to begin your vermiculture experience, including worms.
The online workshop will start at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, and costs $30 per attendee. The entrance cost includes a kit, an exclusive link to an informative presentation about worm composting and a step-by-step video presentation on building your own bin from the kit.
The class is limited to 30 participants. Register and pay securely online at ticketsource.us/wsu-extension-master-gardeners. The office cannot accept personal checks or cash at this time.
For more information, call the extension office (360) 577-3014, ext. 3.
Pressure canner gauge testing clinic — Sept. 19, Oct. 1
For those who need to get their pressure canner gauges tested, the Clark County Master Gardeners are able to help. The foundation is hosting a few drive-through testing clinics over the next couple of weeks with the next two being held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19, and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1. The testing will take place in the WSU Clark County Extension Heritage Farm parking lot at 1919 NE 78th St., Vancouver.
Someone will test your gauge while you remain in the comfort of your car. However, to limit exposure the person doing testing as well as anyone in the car must be wearing masks. The gauge and all test equipment will be sanitized between vehicles.
The Master Gardeners ask you to bring your canning lid with dial gauge, rubber gasket/ring and safety plug. Gauges must be taken off the lid prior to testing.
While this is a free service this year, the Master Gardeners are accepting donations.
