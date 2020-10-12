Making a rain garden — Oct. 13
Get together with Washington State University Extension Coordinator Gary Fredericks to learn about an environmentally friendly way to create a native plant oasis that soaks up rainwater from noon to 12:30 on Tuesday, Oct. 13. The free 20-minute presentation will be followed by an opportunity to ask questions about the topic. Register for the class by contacting Fredericks at garyf@wsu.edu or (360) 577-3014, ext. 3.
The best plants for fall planting — Oct. 14
Fall is the perfect time to plant a bush, tree or shrub in your yard. From 6-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 14, WSU Master Gardener Alice Slusher will help you make the best choice of shrubbery and how not to make the most common mistakes. The free 45-minute presentation will be followed by a chance to ask questions. Registration with the Master Gardeners is needed to join, and the workshop is free. However, you must have a Zoom account. To join the meeting visit bit.ly/33JiVqW and use the Meeting ID: 775 605 6320 and password: 12345.
Beginning Bonsai — Oct. 20
Master Gardener Trisha Bonapace will demonstrate how to begin the satisfying hobby of bonsai from noon to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 20. The free 20-minute demonstration will be followed with the opportunity to ask questions. No registration with the Master Gardeners is needed to join, and the workshop is free. However, you must have a Zoom account. To join the meeting visit https://bit.ly/30IYM2k and use the Meeting ID: 775 605 6320 and password: 12345.
Tips for new gardeners — Oct. 21
Master Gardener Bille Bevers is set to give tips and tricks to gardening in the Pacific Northwest to new gardeners or recent transplants from 6-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21. No registration with the Master Gardeners is needed to join, and the workshop is free. However, you must have a Zoom account. To join the meeting visit bit.ly/3nz6cPm and use the Meeting ID: 775 605 6320 and password: 12345.
Flower arrangements for fall - Oct. 27
Learn how to have the best Thanksgiving flower arrangement from noon to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27. Master Gardener Marge Lippincott is set to demonstrate basic design techniques as she creates a floral centerpiece. The free 20-minute demonstration will be followed by the opportunity to ask questions about the topic. No registration with the Master Gardeners is needed to join, and the workshop is free. However, you must have a Zoom account. To join the meeting visit bit.ly/3nw0ga2 and use the Meeting ID: 775 605 6320 and password: 12345.
Affordable landscaping workshop — Oct. 28
From 6-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 28, Master Gardener and licensed landscape architect Wendy Antiago will give a workshop on simple steps to improve your landscape and provide information on free and low cost resources. The free 45-minute presentation will be followed by the opportunity to ask questions about the topic. No registration with the Master Gardeners is needed to join, and the workshop is free. However, you must have a Zoom account. To join the meeting visit bit.ly/2SI40H2 and use the Meeting ID: 775 605 6320 and password: 12345.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.