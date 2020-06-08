Kids gardening workshop — June 5
Join Master Gardener Tracy Morgan at noon on Tuesday, June 5, in a talk about chickens, how to raise chicks and taking care of the flock. The program can be accessed online by Zoom or by calling in by phone. To register for free, contact Gary Fredricks at garyf@wsu.edu or (360) 577-3014, ext. 3.
Growing vegetables from seeds webinar — June 20
Join Ian Wilson of Portland Edible Garden at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, for a live webinar that covers where to source your seeds, which vegetables grow best from seeds, when and how to plant and care for your seeds and much more. Save money and increase plant health with these tips and tricks. Register in advance at https://bit.ly/2U9cxnN
Master Gardener online workshops — Tuesdays in June
The Washington State Master Gardeners will be presenting weekly online programs free of charge on Tuesdays during the month of June. The program can be accessed online or by phone. For security reasons, connection information is sent out to individuals for each meeting. If you wish to be added to the mailing list to be notified of connection information, contact Gary Fredricks at garyf@wsu.edu or (360) 577-3014, ext. 3
The workshops for the month of June are as follows.
June 9 — Picking Plants – Garden
June 16 — Drip Irrigation
June 23 — Building an Arbor
June 30 — Summer Pruning
