A variety of annual and perennial bedding and flowering plants, vegetable starts and hanging baskets grown by students and staff at Battle Ground Public Schools will be available for purchase at an upcoming sale starting April 24.
According to a news release from the district, reservations are required to purchase plants at the Prairie High School sale, while the Saturday, April 24 sale at Battle Ground High School is first-come, first-served.
COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place at the sales and include the requirement of face masks and 6 feet of physical distance between attendees.
Money raised from the sales support the district’s horticulture and FFA programs and welding teams, stated the release. Due to the pandemic, the variety of plants available for purchase this year is limited.
Battle Ground High School’s agriculture department has more than 1,000 hanging baskets available for purchase this year. No other types of plants will be available.
The sale at Battle Ground High School’s greenhouse, at 300 W. Main St., will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 24, but the sale may close earlier if baskets sell out. Cash or checks will be accepted at the time of sale.
A limited number of people will be allowed into the greenhouse at one time.
Traffic flow will be controlled and the entrance and exit points will be at two different gates. The traditional east gate in the parking lot near the gym will be the point of entrance.
Attendees need to be prepared to carry their own baskets to their vehicle, stated a release.
Prairie High School’s sale will occur over multiple days. Baskets, vegetables, bedding plants and foliage plants will be available for purchase.
The event will require people to sign up in advance online at phs.battlegroundps.org. It will take place at the PHS greenhouse, located at 11311 NE 119th St. in Vancouver.
Available times include 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 24; from 2:45 to 5 p.m. on April 26; from 2:45 to 6:30 p.m. on April 28 and May 5; from 2:45 to 4 p.m. on May 7; and from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 8.
Credit cards or checks will be accepted at the time of sale.
