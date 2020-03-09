Registration is now open for community garden plots at multiple locations across the city as a part of the Vancouver Parks and Recreation Community Garden Program.
While registration is currently limited to one plot per person, any unclaimed plots available after the registration period can be claimed starting March 30. Community garden plots are available at five sites throughout Vancouver: Fruit Valley Neighborhood Park (West 31st Street and Fruit Valley Road); Marshall Community Park (1009 E. McLoughlin Blvd.); Campus Garden (NE Campus Drive and 65th Avenue); Ellsworth Road Garden (SE 10th Street and Ellsworth Road); and LeRoy Haagen Community Park (NE Ninth Street, Vancouver).
Gardeners must register for a plot in person at the Marshall Community Center (1009 E. McLoughlin Blvd., Vancouver) and all plots are on a first-come, first-serve basis. Plot prices vary by size and location. Learn more at cityofvancouver.us/communitygarden or by calling the Marshall Center at (360) 487-7100.
