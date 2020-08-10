I come to a stop at the end of a paved road and cross a long parking lot in the industrial area of Milwaukie, Oregon. Nothing but warehouses nearby. I am searching for a sign that says “Farm this way” or any other indication of a farm capable of producing mass amounts of green vegetation for customers and local stores from Seattle to Eugene.
After a brief phone call to the owner of Live Local Organic aquaponics farm, Joel Kelly, he assures me I am in the right place. A 14,000-square-foot warehouse serves as an urban farm with the capabilities to produce high quantities of basil, sage, oregano, mint and thyme.
I was bubbling with excitement to learn more about this innovative yet ancient growing process with an abundance of questions locked and loaded.
What does aquaponics mean?
The combination of two food production systems make up the aquaponics technique.
First, aquaculture or, the raising of fish in a controlled environment. Second, hydroponics, the growing of plants in a soilless medium using nutrient rich water. When these two systems combine, they form a symbiotic relationship called aquaponics.
What is the process of Aquaponics?
It begins when fish waste and ammonia is secreted into the water. This ammonia waste is oxidized into plant nitrite with the help of naturally occuring bacteria. Once this bacteria helps transform the waste into plant nitrite, it is then absorbed through plant roots. When this occurs, the water is considered "clean" and it is then delivered back into the fish tank ready to be loaded up with more ammonia and solid waste. It will then begin the cycle again. This mutually beneficial system allows for the fish and plants to live harmoniously together.
Some of the benefits of Aquaponics?
• Conservation of water resources. The water used is roughly that of 5 percent of the water utilized with soil growing. Very little water goes to waste when it is continuously cycled from fish tank to plant. The minimal loss of water is due to evaporation or transportation (what the plant actually utilizes). Approximately one gallon of water is used per head of lettuce during the course of its six-week growing cycle. This equates to about 95 percent less water than a head of lettuce grown in ground.
• No weeds. Very little to no weeds are present in aquaponics. One needn't worry about these pesky weeds lurking underneath the soil. Therefore, the sore knees and back breaking work of weeding is nearly non-existent with this way of growing.
• Aquaponics boasts that it is a clean, sustainable, organic way of growing food. Toxic chemicals and insecticides cannot be sprayed on the crop for fear that it will surely cause the fish in the same environment to become sick and perish. They simply wouldn't survive.
• Faster growth rates. Aquaponics-grown crops grow in about one third of the time compared to those grown in traditional soil. In traditional soil growing, the plant expends a lot of energy sending out a tap root searching for nutrients. In aquaponics, there is a constant nutrient supply that they are floating atop of. So the plant can then devote the bulk of their energy to growth.
• No dirt, no problem. A large area of land is not required to put aquaponics into motion. One can build a farm in urban areas similar to that of Live Local Organics Warehouse setup. Their system closely replicates nature in an indoor environment. This allows them to locally supply otherwise out-of-season produce year round Through trial and error they have discovered ways to maximize indoor space by incorporating levels of tanks and vegetation. Vertical growing allows them to significantly increase the amount they are able to produce and subsequently sell. Fish, lamps, seeds and a humble willingness to learn from mistakes has aided in the success of this fast growing urban farm.
Live Local Organic has traditionally offered tours and classes every Wednesday at 2 p.m. Due to recent COVID-19 concerns, this has been placed on hold. But look to them in the near future to learn more about Aquaponics, up close and in person.
