Clark County’s Master Composter Recycler program is offering a free training this winter for people interested in becoming involved with the program. Anyone interested in composting and recycling and wants to be a part of a local community working toward a sustainable future should consider becoming a Master Composter Recycler volunteer.
The free training provides volunteers with the tools and knowledge to build a hot compost pile, tend a worm bin and reduce waste. Volunteers then share what they learn by completing community service hours in exchange for the training. Volunteers represent the program at community events, maintain compost demonstration sites, and share their knowledge with neighbors and community groups.
Applications are now being accepted for the training The virtual classes will be held via Zoom and are scheduled for 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. To register for the training visit clarkcountycomposts.org/become-an-mcr/become-a-master-composter-recycler.
Training dates and topics include:
- Feb. 3: Backyard Composting
- Feb. 10: Worm Bin Composting
- Feb. 17: Lasagna (layer/sheet) Composting
- Feb. 24: Composting Science
- March 3: Green Cleaning
- March 10: Recycling Done Right
- March 17: Preventing Food Waste
