Wednesday, Oct. 23 — Red Worm Composting
Learn how to construct a worm bin to turn your kitchen trimmings into compost gold from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 1919 NE 78th St., Vancouver. Advance registration can be done at clarkcountycomposts.org/mcr/classes-and-workshops and is
required to receive a worm bin.
Saturday, Oct. 26 — Mason Bee Workshop
Join Master Gardener Vione Graham from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, for an introductory workshop on mason bees. The presentation, put on by the Washington State University Extension Master Gardener Program, will cover their role in pollination, their life cycle and habitat and how humans can protect the valuable creatures.
Advanced registration for the event is required and is $5. You can register online at bpt.me/4336193. Location for the event will be provided after registration.
Tuesday, Oct. 29 — Hydroponic Gardening Workshop
Join other Master Gardeners that want to grow vegetables all year long at a hydroponic gardening workshop at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29. The event is put on by the Washington State University Extension Master Gardeners Program Cowlitz County Extension, located at 1946 Third Ave., Longview.
The workshop will teach you multiple methods for growing vegetables hydroponically to see which works best for your home. This workshop is free and requires no reservation. For more information, call (360) 577-3014, ext. 3, or email garyf@wsu.edu
