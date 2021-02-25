Local brewer Steve Dronen and his brewing company Ridgefield Craft Brewing is one of the fastest craft breweries in Washington State. Operating a brand-new 10-barrel farm brewery just south of Ridgefield, Ridgefield Craft Brewing has expanded from area taprooms, to its very own taproom in downtown Ridgefield, to having its beers featured at ilani nearby.
On Tuesday, Feb. 23, the brewery said it is partnering with local beverage distributors Kendall’s Pioneer and Brower Polska to make the Ridgefield beer available to Pacific Northwest beer enthusiasts by delivering cases and kegs to area retailers, restaurants and taprooms.
“We are a local craft brewer and we want to stay a local craft brewer,” Dronen said in a news release. “We want to make great beer and have it available throughout the community. We are happy to leave the distribution and back-office work to our partners who are eager and ready to support craft brewers.”
According to the release, Dronen began with self-distribution but decided to partner with the two distributors whose parent company is Corwin Beverage Co., also based in Ridgefield. The partnership affords Dronen and his fiancé, general manager Ariana Overton, the time to focus on innovative beers and operate a taproom while also raising three school-age children in the Ridgefield community.
“We will be well positioned across all distribution channels as we move out of the pandemic,” he said.
The release said distribution will focus on two of the brewery’s nine beers, Archaic Amber and New Whirled Order IPA, with future seasonal options in the works. The two beers will be appearing in local retail coolers and at least five beer styles will be distributed for draft service across the area.
“We look forward to making these fresh, local beverages available for beer enthusiasts across the region,” Chief Operating Officer at Corwin Beverage Co. and General Manager of Browar Polska Sam Madrid said. “This is one of the nicest breweries anyone could imagine, with amazing equipment, quality assurance laboratories and a very committed staff.”
