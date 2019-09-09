Northwest burger chain Burgerville recently upgraded its payment processing system to allow guests to tip workers. The introduction of tips comes after Burgerville’s announcement that it will now offer additional pay for employees working on recognized holidays.
“Burgerville is changing the way we do business. We are engaging employees more, listening better and rebuilding trust,” Burgerville CEO Jill Taylor said in a news release. “Right now, we are following through on our commitment to set up a system for tipping. Our goal is clear: If a Burgerville employee is providing great service, we want to make it simple for guests to tip if they choose.”
Since Aug. 26, guests eating at the Battle Ground Burgerville have had the option of tipping in cash or on their card following their order. Tips are shared equally among all hourly employees at each location.
Starting on Labor Day, Burgerville now recognizes seven holidays which include Labor Day, Memorial Day and National Cheeseburger Day (Sept. 18).
