Now in its 13th season, the science lecture series “Volcano Views and Brews” is moving online and celebrating the 40th “eruptiversary” of Mount St. Helens.
Volcano buffs and community members alike are invited to grab their favorite beverage and join the Mount St. Helens Institute online from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, April 27. Viewers will get to hear author Melanie Holmes and retired journalist Jeff Renner as they speak about the life and legacy of David Johnston.
Talks will be held weekly on Monday nights and will begin at 6 p.m. Participants can tune in to the broadcast by visiting facebook.com/mshinstitute/ and watching the live stream. A Facebook account is not required to watch the lecture.
2020 marks the 40th anniversary of the historic 1980 eruption of Mount St. Helens, and each Volcano Views and Brews lecture will explore catastrophic events of the past and their impacts on history, culture and science.
On Monday, May 4, author Eric Wagner will present “After the Blast: The Ecological Recovery of Mount St. Helens.” On Monday, May 11, author Christine Colasurdo, Rick McClure, forest service archeologist, and Tanna Engdahl, spiritual leader of the Cowlitz Indian Tribe, will present “What Does Mount St. Helens Mean to You?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.