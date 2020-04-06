With the COVID-19 crisis closing the dining rooms of restaurants across the nation, many establishments are still offering takeout and delivery. While some have limited menus and select hours, many North County restaurants are keeping their delicious offerings available to the public. Below is a list of a few North County establishments keeping their doors open for delivery and takeout. To be added to the list online, email Reporter Cameron Kast at cameron@thereflector.com.
• Barrel Mountain Brewing at 607 E Main St., Battle Ground, is open for takeout for food and beer from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and noon to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Beer is available by growler fill, keg and six packs of cans in some styles. The menu is available online at barrelmountainbrewing.com and on their Facebook page with weekly specials.
• Prairie Bar and Grill — 14925 NE Caples Road, Brush Prairie — is open from noon to 9 p.m. daily for growler fills, beer to go and liquor to go. Along with drinks, Prairie Bar and Grill is offering pizza and burgers to go. More information can be found at prairiebarandgrill.com or by calling (360) 892-6313.
• 4th Street Bar and Grill — 107 E Fourth St., La Center — is open from 5 to 8 p.m. daily for takeout with their entire menu being available to-go. Weekly specials such as Wine Wednesday make appearances on their Facebook page. More information can be found on the 4th Street Bar and Grill Facebook page or by calling (360) 263-9920.
• Vinnie’s Pizza at 206 N. Main Ave. Suite 110, Ridgefield, is open six days a week, Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Orders need to be placed ahead by calling (360) 887-7200.
• Papa Pete’s Pizza — 109 S 65th Ave., Ridgefield — is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day for takeout and delivery of their pizzas. The drive-through at the location will be open for pickups. Orders can be placed by calling (360) 887-1818. More information and menus are available at papapetes.com/
• Daddy D’s BBQ — 1243 N Goerig St, Woodland — is open for takeout on their menu. Call (360) 841-8154 for more information and visit daddydsbbq.com/ for a menu.
• All three locations of El Rancho Viejo remain open for takeout orders on their full menu. The Battle Ground location at 19 W Main St., Battle Ground, is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and can be reached by calling (360) 687-0515. The Ridgefield location at 122 N Third Ave., Ridgefield, is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and can be reached by calling (360) 887-2263. The La Center location at 121 E Fourth St. is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and can be reached at (360) 263-2323. More information is available on the El Rancho Viejo Facebook Page.
