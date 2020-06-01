Six years after jumping into the auto detailing and reconditioning business, Irving Duffy has his own shop.
North Clark County residents might have seen his van driving around the area as he or one of his three employees travel around to recondition cars and do detail work.
For Duffy, his business now has some brick and mortar as he opened up his new storefront on Monday, June 1.
“It’s a really nice location off of I-5, and we’re going to be offering services that we can’t offer mobily,” Duffy said.
The new shop will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and will give him and his employees the ability to offer more services such as ceramic coatings and paint corrections to the public.
“We will have controlled conditions inside the facility and not have to deal with the outside environment,” he said. “It will be dust-free and the right environment to do more complex detailing.”
Duffy started doing auto detailing when he worked at CarMax and went through training in North Carolina. The training taught him all aspects of reconditioning. He then moved on and became a reconditioning manager at the CarMax in Memphis, Tennessee. After a few more jobs in the reconditioning business, Duffy found himself in the Pacific Northwest and wanted to do the job full time.
With his mobile vehicle reconditioning service, Duffy said his favorite part about his job is the team he works with.
“The team I have here is incredible,” he said. “They’re doing some really awesome things and I give all the credit to them.”
For now, Duffy and his employees make up a team of four. However, he feels the team will probably expand once the new location gets up and running. Right now, Duffy and his staff are doing about four to five cars a day and he expects this number to grow by at least 50 percent once the shop opens.
As for why he chose Battle Ground, Duffy said that’s where most of his business comes from. Although he’s mobile, he said it was obvious if he were to open a location, it would be in Battle Ground.
Along with offering more services, Duffy said the new store will have a shuttle service to pick people up and drop them off if their car is in use.
“You can drop your car off before work and our shuttle service will take you where you need to go and pick you up when it’s done,” he said.
Duffy and his crew are offering specials during the month of June with full details on sedans starting at $159 and interior details at $89. For more information, visit facebook.com/abettershine/
