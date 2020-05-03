Bob’s Automotive: Ridgefield mechanic explains how to keep your vehicles in essential condition

For the past 27 years, North County residents have been able to take their beloved vehicles into Bob Ford at Bob’s Automotive in Ridgefield for repairs, tuneups and advice. Even during the current global pandemic crisis, Ford and his team of technicians are open and willing to help people keep their vehicles in good shape.
“Being the only shop in Ridgefield, we decided that we needed to be here for our customers,” Ford said. “We haven’t changed a thing.”
Although people are staying home more and driving their vehicles less due to statewide stay at home orders, Ford said there are still small measures people can take to care for their vehicles.
Taking your vehicles out for a weekly drive was his first recommendation, as it gives the vehicles an opportunity to get the fluids flowing and charge up the battery.
Ford said cars have “keep alive” memory systems built into them that keep your clock on time and odometers up to date. These systems run even while the car is turned off, so keeping it idle while at home can kill the battery.
“Every time the battery in a car dies, the car can lose about 10 percent of its battery capacity,” Ford said.
Along with keeping the battery charged up, Ford said taking vehicles out for a weekly drive allows fluids such as oil, gas and antifreeze to get up to a normal operating temperature and mix around like they are supposed to. Ford explained that these fluids have additives in them, and running the vehicle allows the additives to move around instead of becoming sediment inside the car.
“Driving it and keeping it hot keeps everything mixed and lubricated into where it needs to go,” he said. “All the oil is moved back around and makes sure all the seals are wet so they don’t dry up.”
Ford was quick to mention that newer vehicles aren’t like their older predecessors and can go farther and run longer as long as they are well taken care of and maintenance is performed. He said the most important action a vehicle owner can take is to keep up with all scheduled maintenance. Along with this, he explained that newer vehicles have high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters in them that are just as important to replace. These filter out pathogens such as diesel fumes and pollen to keep the driver healthy and moving.
As for his favorite part about his shop in Ridgefield, Ford said it is the small-town feel and how it reminds him of where he grew up in Indiana. He explained that, along with fixing a person's car, he and his technicians work with customers to teach them about their vehicles and how they can keep breakdowns from happening again. Ford’s shop is ASE certified and can repair all makes and models. Along with this, the shop offers repair warranties and only uses parts that are recommended by the manufacturer.
At the front of the shop, customers can find two comfortable places to sit, as Ford said all of his customers are his friends.
“Why should I retire when I can come to work and talk with my friends all day?” he said. “I absolutely love what I do.”
If you go:
Bob’s Automotive
327 Pioneer St., Ridgefield
Monday – Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
(360) 887-8351
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.