Traffic
Buy Now
Courtesy photo

In 2012, the U.S. Department of the Treasury studied the effect that getting stuck in traffic has on fuel consumption. Researchers discovered that Americans were wasting 1.9 billion gallons of gas each year due to congested roads and inadequate transportation infrastructure. Although that study was conducted in 2012, it’s reasonable to conclude that wasted fuel remains a big and potentially dangerous issue. One way to cut down on the environmental and financial toll of traffic is to find different routes that help drivers avoid traffic jams. Even if such routes are more circuitous, they may end up helping commuters save time and money in the long run. Popular GPS-based traffic apps can guide drivers to less congested roadways by allowing users to set filters to avoid traffic.  

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.