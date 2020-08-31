Mass Transit Magazine recently named C-Tran’s Public Affairs Coordinator Eric Florip to its annual list of 40 professionals under the age of 40 who have made significant contributions to the public transit industry.
Florip joined the C-Tran team in 2015 and, according to a news release, made an immediate impact on its external communications, particularly social media and video production. Florip manages the agency’s social media accounts and has live-tweeted C-Tran Board of Directors meetings since 2016. This action promotes transparency and gives stakeholders a new avenue to follow and interact with the agency, according to a press release.
In 2019, Florip’s video storytelling work won a first place AdWheel Award from the American Public Transportation Association (APTA). He was also selected as one of three national market professionals to present on video/animation/editing at APTA’s 2020 Marketing and Communications Workshop.
In an effort to promote sustainability throughout the agency in 2017, Florip launched C-Tran’s “Green Team.” Along with this he led C-Tran’s bid to become a certified “Green Business” in Clark County.
“Eric is an example of how critical it is to communicate and engage with our customers and stakeholders to ensure that essential information is distributed through our extensive transit network,” C-Tran CEO Shawn M. Donaghy said in a news release. “This responsibility is equally as vital as the service we manage on the street every day — and our agency is the beneficiary of Eric’s dedication and selfless hard work.”
“Through social media, training and educational videos and building our brand to what it is today, Eric’s work can be seen across our organization and our community,” he continued. “It is quite an accomplishment to be recognized nationally among this group, as it represents outstanding leadership from all levels of public transit as well as future leaders.”
Before joining the C-Tran team, Florip worked as a reporter at The Columbian newspaper. He is a graduate of the University of Oregon.
Forty under 40 honorees were nominated by their peers and judged on criteria that included job commitment, industry involvement and contributions, achievement in his or her position and innovation in their field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.