Local car club the Northwest Corvette Association donated $14,000 to local nonprofit Northwest Battle Buddies at its annual banquet early last month. The club raised money for the donation from car shows and events throughout the year.
“Northwest Corvette Association supports Northwest Battle Buddies to help provide funds to train companion dogs for returning vets,” NW Corvette wrote. “It’s a great way for everyone to help.”
The presentation of the check followed a story from two veterans who received companion dogs through the Northwest Battle Buddies Program. Fifty-four members of the corvette club were in attendance as well as five Battle Buddies guests, including two dogs.
Next year, Northwest Corvette plans to support Battle Buddies again following its Aug. 22 car show at Local 48 Hall on East Airport Way in Portland. The 36th annual show will include cars, trucks and bikes and is expected to bring out 250 participants with vendor booths plus spectators.
For more information visit facebook.com/nwcorvetteassn.
