The arrival of spring typically means drivers in Washington state have until March 31 to remove their studded tires. However, due to the novel coronavirus, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is further extending the deadline to remove studded tires to Friday, May 15. This extends the previous April 30 deadline.
“Washington is experiencing some extraordinary challenges with COVID-19 right now and we recognize this is not a time for ‘business as usual,’” WSDOT Maintenance Operations Branch Manager James Morin said in a news release. “People are dealing with a lot of concerns — and this further extension means getting tires changed by the end of April doesn’t need to be one of them.”
Studded tires are legal in Washington from Nov. 1 to March 31. State law gives the WSDOT authority to extend the deadline when circumstances call for it. The deadline is most commonly extended when a forecast indicates widespread snow and ice. With most residents asked to stay home through Monday, May 4, removing studded tires before the previous deadline could be difficult for some.
Because the COVID-19 event is rapidly changing, WSDOT will re-evaluate the situation near the end of the new extension period. If no new extensions are granted at that time, the May 15 deadline means that starting at midnight on Saturday, May 16, drivers with studded tires face a $136 fine.
WSDOT encourages drivers to remove studded tires whenever possible as they damage pavement. Removing them promptly after winter helps preserve the state roadways. More information about studded tires and other vehicle requirements can be found at wsp.wa.gov/driver/vehicle-equipment-requirements/.
