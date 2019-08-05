For the 35th year, the Northwest Corvette Association is hosting its annual “Endless Summer Cruise and Car Show” on Saturday, Aug. 10. Motorheads can check out cars of many makes and models at the International Brotherhood Electrical Facility, which offers space for the over 200 cars that show manager and association member Bob Toycen expects.
“It’s the first time we’ve had the Portland side of the river,” Toycen said.
The International Brotherhood Electrical Facility is allowing the association to use the location at no cost, something Toycen said is a “huge advantage” to the association as it is a 501-C organization.
Started in 1974, The Northwest Corvette Association is based in Vancouver and has members from Oregon and Washington. The association touts itself as “The Fun Club” whose members “share a passion for Corvettes and love to take them out on the open road.”
The club donates funds they raise every year, this being the fourth time they’ve directed it to Northwest Battle Buddies, a Battle Ground non profit organization that provides professionally trained service dogs for combat veterans with PTSD. Last year, the association raised over $9,000 for Northwest Battle Buddies.
Toycen said the association chose Northwest Battle Buddies as the recipient after a member ran into a veteran with a Battle Buddy service dog. Because the Corvette Association had many veterans in the association, Toycen and the board felt that Northwest Battle Buddies would be a great fit for their donations.
Toycen is hopeful donations will grow again this year, mentioning that they saw an $6,000 increase last year. This year they hope to beat that.
The club is expecting around 250 cars, motorcycles and trucks at the day-long event. There are 20 different classifications, with a total of 50 trophies being handed out. Along with trophies, there will be a barbecue to help raise money.
According to Toycen, members of the club (around 100) and their Corvettes are exempt from the ability to win a trophy, something Toycen said was planned and agreed upon by the club.
While the members are exempt with their Corvettes, they are still able to win trophies if they show other cars they own. The club uses outside judges to stay neutral.
