Wiz.1
Buy Now

Wiz Khalifa performs during The Wiz Khalifa Decent Exposure Tour in Ridgefield Aug. 6.

The Wiz Khalifa Decent Exposure Tour touched down at the Sunlight Supply Amphitheater in Ridgefield Wednesday, Aug. 14. 

Wiz.2
Buy Now

Wiz Khalifa performs during The Wiz Khalifa Decent Exposure Tour in Ridgefield Aug. 6. 

 

After performances from Chevy Woods, Moneybagg, and French Montana, headliner Wiz Khalifa made his grand entrance. Much to the delight of his smoke-engulfed fans, Khalifa strolled on stage smoking a joint. 

Wiz.3
Buy Now

Wiz Khalifa uses a smoke gun during The Wiz Khalifa Decent Exposure Tour in Ridgefield Aug. 6.

 

About Wiz 

Wiz Khalifa released his first hit in 2011 with “Black and Yellow.” In 2012, he won the Billboard Music Award for Top New Artist and returned to the awards show in 2016 after winning Top Rap Song for “See You Again,” which was  featured in the movie “Furious 7.” 

Wiz.4
Buy Now

Wiz Khalifa performs during The Wiz Khalifa Decent Exposure Tour in Ridgefield Aug. 6.

However, Khalifa is a man of many talents beyond rap. In 2013 he co-starred with Snoop Dogg in the stoner comedy “Mac and Devin Go to High School.” 

Kalifa revealed his plans to take Mac and Devin to college during an interview with The Reflector leading up to the concert. 

“It’s on the way. We are still actually writing it — sometime soon. But I’m glad everyone’s still wanting it.”

Wiz.5
Buy Now

Wiz Khalifa performs during The Wiz Khalifa Decent Exposure Tour in Ridgefield Aug. 6.

Khalifa also has his own strain of weed, “Khalifa Kush,” which he says is his favorite to smoke as well. 

“Khalifa Kush all day,” said. “Just because it’s my brand, and I enjoy it the most. There are other brands I support, mainly like Cookies, Limoncello, and Cereal Milk.”

Khalifa didn’t hesitate when asked what his favorite life experience is: “100% having my son, spending time with him, growing with him …  It just keeps getting better and better as time goes on.”

Wiz.7
Buy Now

Moneybagg Yo performs during The Wiz Khalifa Decent Exposure Tour in Ridgefield Aug. 6. 

 
Wiz.6
Buy Now

Moneybagg Yo performs during The Wiz Khalifa Decent Exposure Tour in Ridgefield Aug. 6. 

 
Wiz.8
Buy Now

(Left) Daniel Whiting takes a selfie with D5 (Darrell Scott) from OSBS during The Wiz Khalifa Decent Exposure Tour in Ridgefield Aug. 6. 

 

 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.