The Wiz Khalifa Decent Exposure Tour touched down at the Sunlight Supply Amphitheater in Ridgefield Wednesday, Aug. 14.
After performances from Chevy Woods, Moneybagg, and French Montana, headliner Wiz Khalifa made his grand entrance. Much to the delight of his smoke-engulfed fans, Khalifa strolled on stage smoking a joint.
About Wiz
Wiz Khalifa released his first hit in 2011 with “Black and Yellow.” In 2012, he won the Billboard Music Award for Top New Artist and returned to the awards show in 2016 after winning Top Rap Song for “See You Again,” which was featured in the movie “Furious 7.”
However, Khalifa is a man of many talents beyond rap. In 2013 he co-starred with Snoop Dogg in the stoner comedy “Mac and Devin Go to High School.”
Kalifa revealed his plans to take Mac and Devin to college during an interview with The Reflector leading up to the concert.
“It’s on the way. We are still actually writing it — sometime soon. But I’m glad everyone’s still wanting it.”
Khalifa also has his own strain of weed, “Khalifa Kush,” which he says is his favorite to smoke as well.
“Khalifa Kush all day,” said. “Just because it’s my brand, and I enjoy it the most. There are other brands I support, mainly like Cookies, Limoncello, and Cereal Milk.”
Khalifa didn’t hesitate when asked what his favorite life experience is: “100% having my son, spending time with him, growing with him … It just keeps getting better and better as time goes on.”
