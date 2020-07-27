Over the past couple of months, local cat adoption organization Furry Friends has been busy adopting out cats and preparing for its September auction. Between May 30 and July 3, the organization adopted out 16 cats to community members and is on track to adopt out 40 more over the next couple of months. Those interested in pre-adopting a kitten can submit applications online at furryfriendswa.org/cat-adoptions. Pre-adoption means potential kitten adopters can submit applications; however, the kittens cannot go to a new home until they are spayed or neutered.
Along with preparing furry friends for a new home, the non-profit organization is preparing for its “Hairy Pawter” auction. Now in its 12th year, the yearly auction raises money for the organization’s increasing medical costs and operating budget. Because Furry Friends in an all-volunteer organization, the cats and kittens will receive the benefits of all the finances raised at the auction. In past years, the auction has taken place in person. However, due to the coronavirus crisis, Furry Friends has decided to move the auction online this year. Between 8 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, and 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19, community members can place bids on many different items, some with a “Harry Potter” theme. More information and videos about the auction can be found at furryfriendswa.org/calendar/hairy-pawter/.
To prepare for the annual auction, Furry Friends is still looking for donations of items to auction off that fit the category of “large ticket items” (over $500) to auction off. Along with these larger ticket items, Furry Friends said they have an AmazonSmile wishlist of other items they would like to acquire prior to the auction. The wish list can be viewed at amzn.to/30CoTqL. The organization encourages those who can donate these items to make a tax-deductible donation to the cause.
The all-volunteer organization also said goodbye to three long-time volunteers this June and began filling their roles with new vet-techs. However, the organization is always looking for more volunteers to help get cats off the street and adopted to loving homes. The organization is looking for volunteers to fill a myriad of roles from halfway house assistant to assistant vet tech. Anyone 16 or older can send in an application to volunteer by emailing volunteer@furryfriendswa.org
Last but not least, the organization has 24 cats up for adoption. Each cat has been microchipped, vaccinated and tested for feline leukemia and FIV. Adoption fees are $130 for a single kitten under a year old and $100 for a single cat over a year old. If you adopt more than one cat, you will receive 50 percent off the listed cost. A $25 discount will be applied for a person 65 and older and a cat over five years of age.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.