“Hi, I’m Bandit! I am a 5 and a half year old Australian Cattle Dog. I love people. I love people so much I need to be the only pet in the household. I would enjoy a six foot fenced yard to get my exercise. I would like to meet any kiddos with whom I may be living.” Bandit the cattle dog is not on the general option floor, so the Humane Society asks potential adopters to talk with a counselor to set up an appointment with Bandit. Adoption fee $200.
“Hey there, I’m Jake, a 1 year old shepherd. My last family got a new dog that chased me out of the yard so I am looking for a more calm, adult only environment. I am also very agile and would like a fenced yard to romp about. I’m okay with other dogs, just bring them with you to meet me first.” Jake isn’t on the general adoption floor so the Humane Society asks potential adopters to set up an appointment with a counselor to meet Jake.
“Poblano here! I am a 11 month old Dutch Shepherd that would like to be in a dog-savvy home to continue training me. I am a little bit nervous so I would like to be in an adult-only home with a low amount of people. I am OK with other dogs but not cats. Please have a yard to play in!” Anybody interested in adopting Poblano can send an email to valeriep@southwesthumane.org. Adoption fee $100
Candy is a 6 month old Chihuahua puppy that is still working on building her personality. She is cute and ready for a home full of love. Let an adoption team member know you are ready to take Candy home anytime. Adoption fee $400
“Hi, I’m Venus, a Domestic Short Hair. While I may be old at 7 years and 1 month, I am full of love and ready to find my forever home. I’m a little shy, so I would like a home with children over the age of six and a slow introduction.” Venus is in the Cattery so bring the family in to meet her anytime. Adoption fee $25.
“Hello, I am Curly Q, a 1 year old Domestic Short Hair. I am a sweet girl that would like a slow introduction into my new home, so please come see me with your family first before you adopt me. I am okay with kids.” Curly Q is in the Cattery so speak with a Humane Society Representative if your family would like to meet her. Adoption fee $80.
“Snuggles here. I am a five month old Domestic Medium Hair ready to find a home full of love. I’m a gentle boy so a home with children over the age of 10 would be the best for me. I would also like a slow introduction so bring the family with you when you come to meet me.” Snuggles is in Cat Colony C so talk with a Humane Society Representative to meet him. Adoption fee $50.
“Hey there, I’m Evan. I’m a 2 year old Domestic Short Hair that is looking for his forever home. I enjoy snuggles and relaxing together. I do not play well with other feline friends, so I’d like to be the only cat in the home.” Evan is located in the Cattery, so ask a representative to meet with him today. Adoption fee $80.
“‘Sup, I’m Xavier, a cool, young New Zealand rabbit ready to meet a family full of love. My friends are just getting to know me, but if you’re ready to meet up, I am too.” Meeting up with Xavier requires a private visit, so ask the Humane Society team to set you up with him. It is best for a new rabbit to meet kids and the reset of the family before moving in together. Adoption fee $25
Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
The Southwest Washington Humane Society is the local branch of the national organization, The Humane Society of the United States (HSUS). The HSUS is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization based in Washington, D.C., dedicated to the humane treatment of animals. The Southwest Washington branch is located at 1100 NE 192nd Ave, Vancouver, and adopts out dogs, cats, puppies, kittens and rabbits to families in the area. The shelter has a 93.7 percent save rate and has no limits to how long an animal can stay in the shelter. The shelter also operates a thrift store, Retails, in Vancouver with profits going to the shelter.
Below is a look at some of the dogs, cats and rabbits the shelter has up for adoption. While these are just a few options, the shelter has many more animals up for adoption both at its shelter and online at southwesthumane.org.
