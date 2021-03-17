Clark County saw 36 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Wednesday’s update.
Clark County Public Health’s March 17 update puts the county’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases at 18,879 since the outbreak began. There were 268 active COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, which are ones still in the isolation period.
Public Health did not report any additional COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, keeping the county’s total at 232, including 208 confirmed to be due to the disease and 24 suspected.
There were 18 individuals in Clark County with confirmed COVID-19 who were hospitalized as of Public Health’s Wednesday update, with one additional individual suspected to have the disease, awaiting test results.
