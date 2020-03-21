Three more people have tested positive for novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in Clark County, according to Clark County Public Health, bringing the number of total cases in the county to nine.
Of the new cases, one is a woman in her 80s. According to Public Health, she had contact with a confirmed case in Clark County and was quarantined when she developed symptoms.
“By following quarantine instructions, she did not expose others,” Public Health wrote “She is currently hospitalized.”
The second new case is a woman in her 40s. She had no known contact with a confirmed case. She is quarantined and recovering at home, according to Public Health.
The third case is a man in his 80s. Public Health is still investigating whether he had any known contact with a confirmed case. He is currently hospitalized.
Public Health is working to identify and notify the close contacts of confirmed cases. All close contacts will be instructed to stay home for 14 days after their last contact with a confirmed case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.