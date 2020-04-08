The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose slightly today, April 8, bringing the total to 190 individuals.
Clark County Public Health’s latest numbers added five more confirmed cases to the list, but no new deaths.
Of those confirmed cases, the majority have been women, with 109 female cases to 81 male cases. Most of the deaths in those with the disease, however, have been men, with 11 male deaths to only 2 female ones.
Clark County has about 2 percent of the total cases in Washington State, according to Washington State Department of Health data.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.