The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Clark County broke 600 in today’s update, with another death recorded over the weekend.
Clark County Public Health’s June 8 update showed an increase of 32 more cases over the weekend, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 at 603 since the outbreak began. The death, a man in his 60s, puts the total of deaths of people confirmed to have the disease at 28.
Clark County’s second workplace-related COVID-19 outbreak also saw more confirmed cases of the disease, with 18 employees of Pacific Crest Building Supply in Ridgefield testing positive, including 13 Clark County residents. At the end of last week there had been five employees confirmed to have the disease — as of Monday’s update 37 employees had received tests that came back negative, and results were pending for 112 other workers.
