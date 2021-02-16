Clark County’s rate of newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases continues its decline as the weekly update on the rate dropped for the fourth week in a row Tuesday.
Clark County Public Health’s Feb. 16 update puts the county’s rate of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 of population at 209.8 cases in the past 14 days, a decrease from 262.2 cases per 100,000 last week. The drop follows a trend downward since the county hit an all-time high of 472.7 cases per 100,000 in mid-January, and puts the county closer to the threshold between a moderate and low-risk county of 50 cases per 100,000, as defined in statewide guidance for returning to in-person K-12 instruction.
Public Health also reported that Clark County's total confirmed COVID-19 case count was at 17,877 since the outbreak began, with 268 active cases, which are ones still in the isolation period. The department also reported an additional confirmed COVID-19 death in the county — a man older than 80 with underlying health conditions — which put the county’s total deaths at 213, including 191 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 22 suspected.
There were 33 patients with confirmed COVID-19 hospitalized in Clark County as of Tuesday’s report from Public Health, with an additional five under investigation, awaiting test results.
